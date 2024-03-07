Weekend warmup will bring messy conditions and possible pooling

While a return to warmer weather will be a welcome change for most people, it will also create some challenges.

According to the public records from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary recorded 32.2 centimetres of snow at YYC International from Feb. 24 to March 5.

The snow on ground measurement (depth of snow) as of March 6 was 16 centimetres. That amount is not a record if referencing back to the start of data collection – the record measurement for snow on the ground for March 6 is 35 centimetres.

However, since 2013 there has only been one other year (2018) where there was 16 centimetres of snow on the ground on March 6.

(CTV News)

An incoming ridge of high pressure is expected to elevate temperatures for at least the next week, as well as offer some stability.

Sunshine will be persistent – amplifying the rate of melting – and while dry westerly winds will evaporate some of the moisture, the majority is expected to melt and run off.

Sidewalks that sit under sloped areas will likely see pooling at the bottom, which may be prone to freezing overnight, and roadways that lack a clear path to storm drains may pool.

The other areas of concern are in the mountain parks.

On Wednesday, Avalanche Canada extended their Special Public Avalanche Warning (SPAW) until the end of the day Sunday due to the increased threat of avalanches.

Special public avalanche warning issued by Avalanche Canada. (CTV News)

“Although the new snow is appealing, making conservative terrain choices will be an important strategy for all backcountry users over the next few days,” Avalanche Canada noted in the warning.

It also encourages users to check the avalanche forecast.

“Everyone in a backcountry party needs the essential rescue gear—transceiver, probe, and shovel—and the training to use it,” it said.

Daytime highs in Calgary are expected to remain above freezing and above seasonal until at least the end of next week.

Calgary's seven-day temperature trend for March 7-13, 2024. (CTV News)

Overnight temperatures will edge closer to an average daytime high, however, they will still remain below freezing.