About two dozen trade students participated in a special welding event where they got to create some masterpieces in a superhero style.

The sixth annual Calgary High School Welding Rodeo, at the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Lodge 146 on 48 Street S.E., brought together students from many different high schools across Calgary and Rocky View County in a number of timed welding challenges.

Officials say the aim of the event is to showcase the students’ technical, problem-solving and leadership abilities.

The youth also got the chance to meet professionals in the trade.

Casi Holt was one of those tradespeople. She started as a Worksmart student in 2013 and is now a highly qualified welder.

“When it comes to shops and production, I still see ads out there: welders wanted, welders wanted.”

While welding is still widely considered to be only done in construction projects, Holt says there are other applications too.

“You can take your welding skills to an artistic level. I’ve seen it in the real world, in structures downtown and at art festivals.”

Students say the competition helped them realize how powerful the skill can be.

“It changes a student’s mindset,” said Grade 12 student Joel Ozerhoff. “From grades to, ‘Holy cow, this is applicable, people do this for a living.'”

This year, students got to build a replica of Thor’s hammer and also tried their hand at some scrap metal art.

(With files from Kevin Green)