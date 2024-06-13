Westbound Whoop-Up Drive expected to be a slow go Friday due to patching work

Friday commuters who use Whoop-Up Drive may want to switch up their routes Friday morning.

Scheduled patching work will take place in westbound lanes Friday, starting at 9 a.m.

One lane will be closed, with speeds reduced to 60 km/h.

Work is expected to be finished by 1 p.m. Saturday.

To keep crews safe, motorists are asked to follow all posted signs and slow down.

More information is available on the city’s Webmap.