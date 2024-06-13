CALGARY
Calgary

    • Westbound Whoop-Up Drive expected to be a slow go Friday due to patching work

    Westbound lanes on Whoop-Up Drive will be under construction Friday June 14. (Photo: X@LethbridgeCity) Westbound lanes on Whoop-Up Drive will be under construction Friday June 14. (Photo: X@LethbridgeCity)
    Friday commuters who use Whoop-Up Drive may want to switch up their routes Friday morning.

    Scheduled patching work will take place in westbound lanes Friday, starting at 9 a.m.

    One lane will be closed, with speeds reduced to 60 km/h.

    Work is expected to be finished by 1 p.m. Saturday.

    To keep crews safe, motorists are asked to follow all posted signs and slow down.

    More information is available on the city’s Webmap.

