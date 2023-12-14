WestJet adding direct flights between Calgary, South Korea

CALGARY
    Calgarians hoping to take in the sights of South Korea will have a new option to fly there starting this summer.

    WestJet is adding direct flights between Seoul, South Korea, and Calgary.

    The Calgary-based airline announced the new flights between YYC and Incheon International Airport (ICN) in a news release Thursday.

    Flights to and from Calgary to Seoul are expected to begin in May, with three flights weekly each.

    Passengers on these flights will travel on WestJet’s 787 Dreamliner.

    The schedules and launch details are subject to change pending approvals from Transport Canada and the South Korean Government.

    These routes will represent WestJet’s second trans-Pacific connection to Asia.

    The airline anticipates flights will be available to book in early 2024.

