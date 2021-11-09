WestJet set to increase daily flights to Lethbridge Airport

LETHBRIDGE -

Though the Lethbridge Airport has seen minimal service for the last two years, WestJet has announced it will soon increase its daily flights from one to two.

"As we know, Canadians and the citizens of Lethbridge are likely planning to get away this winter and are taking those long-over-due holiday trips to reunite with friends and family, so now is the time and we’re seeing people use the service again," said Morgan Bell, manager of media and public relations with WestJet.

Bell said smaller airports like Lethbridge’s are beneficial to the greater community and economy.

"The return investment on travel and tourism for business, leisure, family reunification for Lethbridge is really critical, so as much as it’s important outbound, it’s just as important inbound," said Bell.

The director of marketing for Tourism Lethbridge said the added flights are a great way to bring visitors to the city.

"We’re looking to bring business events to Lethbridge – and these are typically shoulder season offerings – so having a reliable airline coming into the city on a regular basis is really important," Stephen Braund said.

He also said he hopes other airlines will follow suit, leading the airport to return to pre-pandemic numbers.

There’s no reason why the airport in Lethbridge can’t become a more vital part of our community and tourism scene," added Braund.

The City of Lethbridge said though air travel numbers at the Lethbridge Airport are still nowhere near pre-pandemic levels, the announcement demonstrates a positive trend.

"We are confident that the safety, efficiency and overall customer experience improvements currently underway at the Lethbridge Airport will help us not only recover but grow beyond what we saw before COVID-19," a statement read.

The city said it's committed to the goal of positioning the airport to be a significant economic driver for the city moving forward.

Air Canada suspended service to Lethbridge at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and says it has no plans to resume operations to and from the city.