Calgary-based airline WestJet has agreed to be sold to Onex Coroporation in an all-cash deal worth $5 billion, the company announced Monday.

“Under the terms of the agreement, Onex Corporation and its affiliated funds will acquire all outstanding shares of WestJet for $31 per share, after which WestJet will operate as a privately-held company,” reads a press release.

WestJet shares closed at $18.52 on Friday.

The transaction value is approximately $5 billion, including assumed debt.

“Since our first flight in 1996, WestJet has been singularly focused on providing better options for the Canadian travelling public and this transaction retains that commitment,” Clive Beddoe, WestJet’s founder and chairman, said in a statement.

“I am particularly pleased that WestJet will remain headquartered in Calgary and will continue to build on the success that our 14,000 WestJetters have created.

“Onex’ aerospace experience, history of positive employee relations and long-term orientation makes it an ideal partner for WestJetters, and I am excited about our future.”

WestJet’s board of directors formed a special committee of independent directors to provide advice after being approached by Onex in March 2019.

The committee unanimously endorsed the sale.

A number of conditions have to be met before the sale can be finalized, including court and shareholder approval and receipt of regulatory approvals, including approval under the Canada Transportation Act.

A special meeting of WestJet shareholders is expected to be held in July to approve the transaction, which is expected to be completed by early 2020.