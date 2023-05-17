What's open and closed in Calgary over the Victoria Day long weekend

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Victoria Day long weekend:

CALGARY TRANSIT

Calgary Transit buses, CTrains and On Demand transit will operate on a Sunday level of service on Victoria Day (Monday, May 22).

From Saturday until Monday, all downtown stations will be closed between Sunalta and Bridgeland/Memorial on the Blue Line, and from Sunnyside to 39 Avenue on the Red Line.

Calgary Transit says Seventh Avenue will be closed to both train and bus traffic during that time to "allow for required maintenance and utility work."

As such, articulated shuttle buses will replace train service through the downtown area, using standard parallel routing along both Sixth Avenue and Ninth Avenue.

LANDFILLS

All three Calgary landfills will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Shepard landfill will be closed, but both the Spyhill and East Calgary locations will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Then, on Victoria Day, all landfills will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

PARKING IN CALGARY PARKING AUTHORITY SPOTS

On Victoria Day, no payment is required for on-street parking and holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots.

The Calgary Parking Authority Contact Centre and Municipal Impound Lot will also be closed on Victoria Day. Visit calgaryparking.com for more information.

ARENAS

All City of Calgary arenas will be closed on Victoria Day, as will the Calgary Soccer Centre (except for advanced bookings.)

LEISURE CENTRES

Southland Leisure Centre will be open:

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and noon to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room);

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room); and

Monday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (facility and weight room) – pool and steam room closed.

Village Square Leisure Centre will be open:

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room);

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and noon to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room); and

Monday: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (facility and weight room) – pool and steam room closed.

CITY OF CALGARY ART CENTRES

The Wildflower Arts Centre and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre will be closed on Victoria Day.