Wildfires abate for NHL rookie camp to go ahead in Penticton, B.C.

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland speaks at a press conference in Edmonton on Tuesday May 7, 2019. A rookie tournament for four of Canada's NHL teams appeared in jeopardy a short time ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland speaks at a press conference in Edmonton on Tuesday May 7, 2019. A rookie tournament for four of Canada's NHL teams appeared in jeopardy a short time ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News