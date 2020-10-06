Advertisement
Wind gust topples trailer on Hwy. 3 east of Lethbridge
Emergency crew members speak with the driver of a semi after a wind gust separated his load and sent a trailer into the ditch on Highway 3 east of Lethbridge Tuesday morning.
CALGARY -- A driver escaped unscathed after strong wind split his load and sent a trailer into the ditch east of Lethbridge Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a location along Highway 3, roughly eight kilometres east of Lethbridge city limits, after the second trailer of an eastbound double-trailer rig was blown over by gusting wind and disconnected from the front trailer.
RCMP officials confirm the truck driver was not harmed and charges would not be laid.
A section of eastbound Highway 3 was reduced to a single lane while workers removed the trailer.
With files from CTV Lethbridge's Terry Vogt