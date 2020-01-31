CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued wind-related warnings for areas to the south and west of the City of Calgary Friday morning as wind gusts of up to 100 km/h are expected.

As of noon Friday, wind warnings are in place for the following regions:

According to Environment Canada, extreme wind gusts — in excess of 160 km/h — were reported overnight near Fort Macleod and are expected Friday night as well.

Officials encourage motorists to expect to encounter strong wind on area highways and to be prepared to adjust driving for the conditions and windblown debris.

As of Friday morning, a winter storm warning is in effect for the Icefields Parkway in Banff National Park and Jasper National Park as up to 70 cm of snow is expected in some areas.

For updated information on weather warnings visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.