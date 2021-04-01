CALGARY -- We're not going to linger beneath this high-pressure ridge for a lengthy, sustained period, but the westerly wind that's tracking across the Rockies will be continuing off-and-on for the next couple of days. As of Thursday morning, areas west and northwest of the city are under wind warnings, with susceptible zones allotted to receive up to 90 km/h gusts of wind.

The next few days run pretty par for the course with what March brought us:

And off we go, above normal again. An Alaskan low is going to sweep down the coast, but the extent of its effect here is likely to be additional cloud and a 5-degree high on Easter Sunday. Off-and-on wind will progress, but once we're done with 70 km/h gusts today, they stay gone, returning only occasionally, and in the 40 km/h range.

Your five-day forecast:

Thursday:

Mainly sunny, windy!

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: Some cloud, low -1 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: Some cloud, low 1 C

Easter Sunday:

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: Plenty of cloud, low -2 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy, a chance of showers

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: Some cloud, low -2 C

Today's photos are from Brenda, and her appreciation for "Third Winter"

…and from Tiffany, catching a shot of the amazing sundogs over Calgary yesterday. These beautiful lines of light are refractions off high-atmosphere ice crystals.

