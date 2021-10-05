Windy today in Calgary, milder tomorrow

Calgary weather, Oct. 5

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec lawyer among eight killed in Italy plane crash

Quebec lawyer Julien Brossard was one of the victims of a plane crash in a suburb of Milan, Italy that killed eight people. A small private plane crashed into a vacant office building on Sunday, en route to the Italian island of Sardinia.

Quebec lawyer Julien Brossard was among the eight people killed in a plane crash in Milan on Oct. 3, 2021. SOURCE: Twitter

Ex-Facebook employee bringing sharp criticisms to U.S. Congress

A former Facebook data scientist has stunned U.S. lawmakers and the public with revelations of the company's awareness of apparent harm to some teens from Instagram and her accusations of dishonesty in its fight against hate and misinformation. Now she is coming before Congress.

Conservative caucus to vote on whether to enact power to remove O'Toole

The Conservative national caucus is not all on the same page when it comes to the political future of leader Erin O'Toole, as they head into their first post-election caucus meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday, where MPs are expected to vote on whether or not to give themselves the power to potentially oust him.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon