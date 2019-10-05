

Dave Dormer with a report from The Canadian Press, CTVNewsCalgary.ca





Someone in Calgary has 65 million reasons to smile Saturday morning.

The winning ticket for Friday’s $65 million Lotto Max jackpot was sold in the city.

There were also eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up grabs, but only one of them was claimed, by a player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 8 will be approximately $17 million.

The winning numbers for Friday’s draw are: 20, 31, 35, 36, 39, 42, 44 + 23.