Winter weather has Stampeders prepping indoors for semi-final fight against Lions

With the wintry weather conditions in Calgary on Wednesday, the Calgary Stampeders decided practising at McMahon Stadium wasn't the best idea.

Instead, they rolled up at the bubble at Shouldice Park in yellow school buses and practised there.

For players like running back Ka'Deem Carey, it felt like a trip down memory lane.

"It was good," Carey said.

"It brought back old memories, honestly. It felt like I was in high school, getting ready for a little game. You had your helmet buckled up and your book bag in there, so it brought back old memories."

Not everyone had to ride to practice in the bumpy school buses.

Jake Maier says the quarterbacks were fortunate enough to have a much smoother ride.

"Quarterbacks rode in Bo (Levi Mitchell)'s car here," Maier said.

"We're going to tell on ourselves a little and that's what we did, and we'll probably do it again tomorrow if we get the chance."

Practising indoors may be a blessing in disguise for the Stampeders.

After all, the CFL West Division semi-final is being played at BC Place, which is an indoor stadium.

Defensive end Shawn Lemon thinks it will help his team.

"It was amazing to be able to practise indoors," Lemon said.

"I mean, we're playing indoors, so you've got to be able to breathe in these conditions and, you know, I feel like we got more work done inside.

"I would say this was probably in my opinion one of our best practices this year."

Head coach Dave Dickenson has liked what he's seen from his team heading into the playoffs.

But he says it's not going to be easy against the Lions.

"I do feel like our team is confident but we're not cocky because we know we're going up against a great B.C. Lions team and we know what it's going to take to try to win," Dickenson said.

"It will take everything and everybody on board and hopefully we can get it done."

The playoffs are a whole new animal and Lemon drops the last word on switching the mindset from the regular season to the post-season.

"It's real exciting, you know, for me being one of the older guys on the team," the 34-year-old said.

"I kind of stressed to them that it's do or die. It's win or go home and so guys understand that and I feel like that's how everyone attacked it today."

Lemon and five of his teammates were named CFL West Division all-stars on Wednesday.

Joining Lemon is Carey, along with defensive lineman Mike Rose, linebacker Cameron Judge, kicker Rene Paredes and punter Cody Grace.