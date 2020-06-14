CALGARY -- The Formula 1 2020 Canadian Grand Prix was cancelled because of the pandemic, but that didn't stop auto racing fans from coming up with their own version of the race.

The F1 Virtual Canadian Grand Prix began Sunday morning with a live Youtube stream.

It's also grabbed a huge amount of attention, with nearly 40,000 people tuning in to watch the race, which is streamed online from a group of 20 players in a group session of F1 2019.

According to the page, the field includes "F1 stars, sporting heroes and musical talent" from all different areas.

There is even some Canadian talent in the field.

Ted-Jan Bloemen, a Dutch-Canadian long track speedskater who now lives in Calgary, qualified for the 35-lap virtual race in 16th place.

At the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, Bloemen won both gold and silver in the 10,000 and 5,000-metre events respectively.

You can follow the action and aftermath on Youtube.