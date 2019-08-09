Wolf destroyed after camper attacked in Banff National Park
Rampart Creek Campground closure map following an August 9 wolf attack on a camper (Parks Canada)
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 2:28PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, August 9, 2019 5:04PM MDT
One person was injured and a wolf was destroyed after wildlife attacked a tent early Friday morning.
According to Parks Canada, the camper was inside a tent in Rampart Creek Campground along the Icefields Parkway when a wolf attacked the tent. The camper suffered injuries to their hand and arm.
Parks Canada members responded to the scene at approximately 1 a.m. after the camper reported the attack. The injured person was transported to the Banff hospital.
A survey of the campsite determined there were no wildlife attractants, including food, that would have drawn the wolf to the tent.
A lone wolf, believed to be the offending animal, was located approximately a kilometre south of the campground and destroyed by Parks Canada.
Rampart Creek Campground has been closed to the public as a precautionary measure and Parks Canada continues to monitor wildlife activity in the region.