Woman and toddler go missing; police tap public for assistance

Calgary police need your help locating a missing woman and toddler.

Raushan Zhussupova, 63, and her grandson Kian Basiri, 1, were last seen around 11:20 a.m. on Friday in Windsor Park in the city’s southwest, when the pair left for a walk.

Their family hasn’t heard from the pair since and are worried, police say.

In a release issued Friday afternoon, police noted Zhussupova only speaks Russian and may be suffering from a medical condition.

Zhussupova is described as:

162.56 cm (5’4”);

59.87 kg (132 pounds);

Blonde-haired, cut short; and

Last seen wearing a green coat, blue jeans and a pink toque.

Basiri is described as:

Brown-haired;

Brown-eyed; and

Last seen wearing a dark-blue snowsuit with orange dinosaurs on it.

Anyone with information about the pair’s whereabouts is asked to call police directly at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.