A 30-year old woman is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation in the Okotoks area that resulted in damages to two police vehicles.

Police in Okotoks responded to a call about the possible theft of a truck along Lineham Avenue at about 10:35 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located a white pickup with an Ontario licence plate in the area and determined that the truck was stolen.

The driver of the truck backed up into a police vehicle and then fled the scene.

Police tracked down the truck and as it tried to leave the area, it rammed another police vehicle. The truck then ended up on its side.

A woman was arrested and taken to hospital with minor injuries. An air soft hand gun and axe were found in the cab of the truck.

Brownwyn Hannah-Jane Luckham of Black Diamond, Alberta has been charged with:

Two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of stolen property

Four counts of failure to comply with release conditions

Luckham is in custody and is expected to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on November 23, 2018.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS),