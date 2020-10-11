CALGARY -- Calgary EMS says they were called to respond to an accident during a rodeo competition at Stampede Park Saturday.

Officials tell CTV News a woman, in her 30s, was seriously hurt after she fell off her horse at about 11:30 a.m.

She suffered several traumatic injuries as a result and was taken to Foothills Medical Centre for treatment.

The victim has not been identified.

Stampede Park is playing host to the Canadian Team Cattle Penning Association National Finals this weekend.

(With files from Tyson Fedor)