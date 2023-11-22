CALGARY
    • Woman kidnapped, held in Calgary Airbnb rental, police say

    Calgary police are looking for more information about the activity at this home, located at 6 Citadel Estates Heights N.W., after a woman was held there against her will in May.

    A Calgary man is facing charges after police say he kidnapped a woman and held her hostage inside a rental property earlier this year.

    At 6 p.m. on May 2, police say a woman was walking to her vehicle outside her workplace in southeast Calgary when she was approached by an unknown man.

    The man forced her into another vehicle and left the scene, police said.

    A short time later, the woman's family was contacted by the kidnapper, which led to police becoming involved.

    Officials say "several investigative resources" were used to located and rescue the woman, who was located unharmed on a rural road east of Calgary two days later.

    On Nov. 20, police say they arrested Raejean Charles Sydey Hudson, 23, in connection with the incident.

    Hudson is charged with one count of kidnapping.

    During the investigation, police determined the victim was taken to 6 Citadel Estates Heights N.W., a home that is registered as an Airbnb rental.

    Officials say the investigation has now shifted to that property and they are looking to the public for more information about it.

    "(Investigators) are asking anyone who has information about the movements that occurred around the home during the time of the offence to contact police. The investigation has confirmed the homeowners were not involved in this incident and they are cooperating with police," officials said in a statement.

    Police say the kidnapping is likely linked to organized crime.

    The investigation into this matter is still ongoing and we encourage anyone with information to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers by:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

