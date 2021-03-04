CALGARY -- The provincial police watchdog is continuing to investigate a fatal police shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon, but have identified the victim as a woman in her 20s.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was called to investigate an incident at the Nuvo Hotel in downtown Calgary at about 4 p.m. on March 3.

Officials say the Calgary Police Service had been called to a room on the third floor of the business, because of a woman who was reported to be in distress and threatened self-harm.

When police approached the room, ASIRT says a woman came to the doorway, but then went back inside.

A short time later, the woman returned to the doorway and appeared to be armed with a handgun.

"Further details regarding what the woman may have done with the handgun or what occurred thereafter are being withheld pending additional possible interviews," ASIRT wrote in a statement.

"However, shortly thereafter, two officers discharged their service pistols. The woman was struck and fell back into the room."

Officers then entered the room and found the victim on the floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

ASIRT says the victim's weapon, recovered at the scene, turned out to be a replica pellet pistol.

As the investigation remains ongoing, no further information will be released at this time.

Calgary's police chief, Mark Neufeld, is expected to share remarks on the incident on Thursday afternoon.