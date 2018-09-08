Sundre RCMP are investigating the scene of a crash that took place on Saturday afternoon claimed the life of a woman.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, at Highway 587 and Range Road 43, northeast of Sundre, at about 2:00 p.m.

Police say a vehicle, heading westbound, lost control and crashed.

A 36-year-old woman, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The vicitm's name is being withheld at this time.

The highway is passable, but drivers should expect delays of two to three hours as crews remain on scene to continue the investigation.