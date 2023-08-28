Woman out for a run 'randomly targeted' by alleged voyeur: Lethbridge police

Neil David Fox, 37, of Lethbridge, is charged with voyeurism, criminal harassment and mischief (left). The vehicle is described as a white Toyota Tundra truck with a web canopy on the box and an orange handprint decal on the top left side of the rear window. (right) Neil David Fox, 37, of Lethbridge, is charged with voyeurism, criminal harassment and mischief (left). The vehicle is described as a white Toyota Tundra truck with a web canopy on the box and an orange handprint decal on the top left side of the rear window. (right)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession

Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina