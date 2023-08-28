Woman out for a run 'randomly targeted' by alleged voyeur: Lethbridge police

A 37-year-old Lethbrige man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly followed a stranger while she was out for a run.

The incident happened on Sunday evening as the victim, a 32-year-old, was running along Mayor Magrath Drive South.

Police said the woman noticed a "distinctive white truck" was following her as she turned east at Sixth Avenue South.

The vehicle pulled ahead of her and then stopped. After she passed by it, it drove by her once again and then stopped. This continued several times until the woman turned down another street and encountered a group of people.

The vehicle then left the area and the victim was able to return home.

Officers took one person into custody from a northside home just after 10:30 p.m.

Neil David Fox is charged with voyeurism, criminal harassment and mischief.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18.

Police say the accused and the victim didn't know each other and that she was "randomly targeted."

Investigators believe the Fox may have been involved in similar incidents with other victims, and are asking anyone who experienced a similar encounter to call Const. Mike Fielding at 403-330-5214.

The vehicle involved is described as a white Toyota Tundra truck with a web canopy on the box and an orange handprint decal on the top left side of the rear window.