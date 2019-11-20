Woman sent to hospital after SUV crashes into power pole in northeast industrial area
A damaged SUV next to a sheared power pole at the intersection of Centre Ave and 19 St NE (photo: Korben Dallas)
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 12:10PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 20, 2019 12:45PM MST
CALGARY – A woman suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning after an SUV crashed through a power pole in the city's northeast.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Centre Avenue and 19th Street NE shortly before 10 a.m. following reports of a crash.
EMS transported an adult female from the scene to the Peter Lougheed Centre with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
ENMAX officials confirm 29 customers were left without power as a result of the crash. Two ENMAX crews were deployed to the scene and a westbound lane of Centre Ave was closed to traffic.
A replacement powere pole is expected to be installed Wednesday afternoon and power is scheduled to be restored by 2 p.m.