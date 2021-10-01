Woman, stuck on bluff trying to save her dog, rescued by Calgary Fire Department

The CFD's technical rescue team, along with the aquatics rescue team, were called to help a woman and her dog who had gotten into trouble alongside a pathway in Altadore. The CFD's technical rescue team, along with the aquatics rescue team, were called to help a woman and her dog who had gotten into trouble alongside a pathway in Altadore.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon