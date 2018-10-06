CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Woman taken to hospital after rollover crash in northeast Calgary
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 1:11PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 6, 2018 6:50PM MDT
A woman is in hospital after she was involved in a serious rollover crash in northeast Calgary early Saturday morning.
Police say the crash took place at around 1:45 a.m. at 16 Avenue and Barlow Trail N.E.
The woman needed to be extricated from her vehicle by emergency crews and was taken to Foothils Hospital.
Officials say alcohol was a factor in the crash.