Women at Calgary bar become ill after drinks spiked, police seek witness

Calgary police are looking to speak with this person, who was at One Night Stan's on 17th Avenue S.W. at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Calgary police are looking to speak with this person, who was at One Night Stan's on 17th Avenue S.W. at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Calgary Top Stories