'Won’t open them until we win': Flames fan hopes to pop Champagne bottles meant for '04 Stanley Cup run

Life-long Calgary Flames fan Shane Byciuk with two bottles of Champagne he sneaked into the Saddledome in 2004 during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Life-long Calgary Flames fan Shane Byciuk with two bottles of Champagne he sneaked into the Saddledome in 2004 during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Buffalo shooting victim laid to rest; city marks 1 week

Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity 'and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.'

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina