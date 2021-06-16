CALGARY -- v class="polopoly_embed" data-attribute="embed_code">

The Calgary Zoo is celebrating the addition of four wobbly legs to the woodland caribou enclosure.

Zoo officials say Vanilla delivered a calf overnight on June 15 and both mother and baby are doing well.

The animal care team has not had an opportunity to confirm the sex of the recent arrival to the Canadian Wilds section of the zoo as it bonds with its mother.

Woodland caribou have been designated as threatened in Alberta and the caribou at the zoo serve as ambassadors for the species.