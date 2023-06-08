Worker buried in trench collapse during sewer repairs in Charleswood

The Calgary Fire Department responds to a trench collapse in the community of Charleswood on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The Calgary Fire Department responds to a trench collapse in the community of Charleswood on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina