Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) has launched an investigation into a Wednesday morning fatality at the construction site of the yet-to-be opened Cavendish Farms frozen potato processing plant in Lethbridge.

According to witnesses, a man fell off the roof of the facility on 43 Street North at around 8:00 a.m. The man was transported from the scene by ambulance but succumbed to his injuries prior to arriving at Chinook Regional Hospital.

Alberta Labour officials say an investigation into the death is underway but few details have been confirmed.

“We haven't been able to confirm the worker's age or gender yet and we haven't been able to confirm exactly who the worker was employed by,” said Trent Bancarz, an Alberta Labour spokesperson. “Our OH&S officers have been on site and are investigating.”

Construction on the plant has been underway for just over a year and the facility is scheduled to open in the fall of 2019.