Fire crews were called to the scene of a workplace incident on Friday morning after a man fell while working at a construction site.

Officials say they were called to the site in the 900 block of 25 Avenue N.W., in the community of Mount Pleasant, for reports of an accident at about 10:15 a.m.

A male worker had fallen off a foundation wall and landed 10 feet below in the basement. The worker suffered head injuries in the fall.

The victim was conscious and alert when fire crew arrived, but due to the nature of the injuries, the CFD employed its aerial truck to assist in the delicate procedure of bringing the patient up and out of the site.

The worker was taken to hospital afterwards.

Occupational Health and Safety investigators have been called to the scene.