CALGARY -- Three workers at three separate Shoppers Drug Mart locations in the city of Calgary have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The details were released on the company's website on Tuesday.

They include:

A worker at the Shoppers Drug Mart located at 3800 Memorial Dr. N.E. (Last worked Oct. 23)

A worker at the Shoppers Drug Mart located at 1919B Southland Dr. S.W. (Last worked Oct. 18)

A worker at the Shoppers Drug Mart located at 600 Saddletowne Cir. N.E. (Last worked Oct. 24)

There are no details on what department the infected employees worked in, but Loblaw, the parent company of Shoppers Drug Mart, says it is working with health officials closely.

"(The company will) follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores," it said in a statement.

Three other positive cases of the illness were discovered in three Edmonton Shoppers Drug Mart locations Thursday.

Last week, Alberta Health reported an outbreak at the Real Canadian Superstore at 3633 Westwinds Dr. N.E.

The company stated Friday "multiple team members tested positive."

According to the province, there are 15 cases of coronavirus connected to that outbreak. Eight cases are currently active while seven have recovered from their symptoms.