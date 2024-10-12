CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wranglers comeback stalls as Canucks win 4-3 at ‘Dome

    The Wranglers lost their home opener 4-3 to Abbotsford Friday night. (Photo: X@CalgaryWranglers) The Wranglers lost their home opener 4-3 to Abbotsford Friday night. (Photo: X@CalgaryWranglers)
    Share

    After a slow start, the Wranglers fought back before falling to the Abbotsford Canucks 4-3 in their home opener Friday night at the Saddledome.

    Abbotsford jumped to a 3-0 in the early stages of the game, on goals from Chase Wouters, Sammy Blais and Danila Klimovich.

    Rory Kerins scored late in the second to cut the lead to 3-1, but Tristen Nielsen put Abbotsford ahead by three.

    Ilya Solovyov responded for the Wranglers, cutting the deficit to 4-2 at the end of the second period.

    Kerins added his second of the night to make it a one-goal game in the third period, but the Wranglers weren’t able to fire the equalizer and it ended 4-3.

    Devin Cooley stopped 19 shots for the Wranglers in goal.

    Next up is a rematch with the Canucks Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Saddledome.

    For tickets, go here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News