Wranglers comeback stalls as Canucks win 4-3 at ‘Dome

After a slow start, the Wranglers fought back before falling to the Abbotsford Canucks 4-3 in their home opener Friday night at the Saddledome.

Abbotsford jumped to a 3-0 in the early stages of the game, on goals from Chase Wouters, Sammy Blais and Danila Klimovich.

Rory Kerins scored late in the second to cut the lead to 3-1, but Tristen Nielsen put Abbotsford ahead by three.

Ilya Solovyov responded for the Wranglers, cutting the deficit to 4-2 at the end of the second period.

Kerins added his second of the night to make it a one-goal game in the third period, but the Wranglers weren’t able to fire the equalizer and it ended 4-3.

Devin Cooley stopped 19 shots for the Wranglers in goal.

Next up is a rematch with the Canucks Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Saddledome.

