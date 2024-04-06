Wranglers ride roughshod over Condors in Bakersfield, winning 5-2

The Wranglers started a mini-west coast swing with a win Friday night, defeating the Bakersfield Condors 5-2 at Mechanics Bank Arena.

William Stromgren led the way with a goal and two assists, while Rory Kerins, Mitch McLain, Jakob Pelletier and Brett Sutter added singles for the Wranglers.

Connor Murphy stopped 34 shots in goal to record the victory.

Rafael Lavoie opened the scoring for the Condors, but Mitch McLain got the team even at a goal apiece after one.

In the middle frame, Calgary broke it open, scoring three times on goals by Stromgren, Kerins and Pelletier on a breakaway.

Pelletier on the breakaway! pic.twitter.com/hT8RehKPR0 — x - Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) April 6, 2024

In the third, Lane Pederson gave Bakersfield a glimmer of hope, cutting the score to 4-2 with over nine minutes to play, but Sutter’s empty-netter with 16 seconds remaining sealed the deal for the Wranglers.

The two teams do it again Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m.