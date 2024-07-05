Yahoo! There's something for everyone at the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth

The Midway madness began with thousands descending on the Calgary Stampede grounds for Day 1 of 10.

From the games to the grub, it's every child's dream but it's not just for the kids.

There are 350 exhibitors on the Midway this year, made up in part of 50-plus games and more than 36 tractor-trailers worth of teddy bears to be won.

It's no wonder it was difficult to find a consensus among the crowd as to what keeps them lining up year after year.

There's no shortage of music to get your blood pumping but for the real adrenaline junkies, it all comes down to the rides.

With 52 rides to choose from, what is the highlight for the ride guy himself, who manages more than a thousand carnival staff?

"I get to wake up every morning and entertain 100,000 people. We're bigger than Taylor Swift," said Scooter Korek of North American Midway Entertainment.

Speaking of, Swifties can grab a selfie with the superstar – sort of – in the brand new BMO Centre – all part of a pop-up flower show.

"Here at the Stampede, we're so excited to be bringing country singing icons to life, so each installation is installed by a local florist and they've brought people like Dolly Parton to life,” said Tina Barkley, co-founder of Fleurs de Villes.

And from the botanicals to the barns – the western heritage is a sure draw for those new to the Stampede.

A sure bet when unsure where to head next is to check out all the food.

And if you want to work it off, there are more than 200 acres of grounds to explore.

The chances of not finding something fun here are slim.