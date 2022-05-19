Yoho's Kicking Horse Campground's opening delayed due to frigid conditions

All Victoria Day long weekend reservations at a popular campground in B.C.'s Yoho National Park have been cancelled due to unfavourable weather.

Parks Canada announced Wednesday that Kicking Horse Campground would remain closed until at least May 26 as a result of "lingering snowpack and forecasted below freezing overnight temperatures."

Camping fees will be automatically refunded.

The campground is located along the Trans-Canada Highway, between the Alberta-British Columbia and the town of Field, near the entrance to the road to Takakkaw Falls.