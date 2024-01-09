CALGARY
Calgary

    • Young Calgary esports competitors to play in-person tournaments

    YMCA Calgary is launching the next phase of its esports programming for youth with in-person tournaments scheduled later this month. (Pexels/Pixabay) YMCA Calgary is launching the next phase of its esports programming for youth with in-person tournaments scheduled later this month. (Pexels/Pixabay)

    Following a successful launch of a number of virtual tournaments, Calgary youth will now be able to go head-to-head in some live tournaments later this year.

    Hosted by YMCA Calgary, the competitions will be in-person at the Shane Homes YMCA in Rocky Ridge and the Brookfield Residential YMCA in Seton.

    The first tournament is scheduled for Jan. 20.

    Organizers say up until now, all of the YMCA's esports tournaments have been held virtually, so this is a marked change for those interested in the thrill of competition.

    "Having that physical element will be super grounding and a pinnacle point for our program," said Arron Pitre, the YMCA's esports supervisor.

    "A community member reached out to me during our Friday hangout to say that, in the first tournament, he made a friend. Now, they hang out and play games together. It's awesome to see new relationships like this in our community."

    The YMCA says the whole thing has been made possible through a $40,000 grant from YMCA Canada Innovation.

    The tournaments bring together small groups of youth to compete in age-appropriate games such as Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

    "When we launched the pilot, we hoped to break down the stigma surrounding video game culture and show how gaming and esports can have a positive impact on youth when done in a safe environment," said Tanya Connelly-Scott, YMCA Calgary's vice-president of experience.

    "The grant from YMCA Canada goes a long way to support programming designed to meet the needs of youth in Calgary."

    But the in-person events are just the next step in the YMCA's greater plan for the activity.

    By the spring, it plans to establish leagues for players and, in the summer, it aims to open day camps for avid gamers.

    More details about the tournaments, including how to register, can be found online.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Biden can't escape protests over his backing for Israel, even in church

    At most only a few dozen ever come, but they’re following U.S. President Joe Biden almost everywhere. On Friday near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania – as the president was inside giving a searing speech warning that American democracy might collapse if he doesn’t beat Donald Trump – a group of pro-Palestinian protesters stood on a patch of grass outside ticking through rhyming chants like, 'Hey hey, ho ho, genocide Joe has got to go!'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News