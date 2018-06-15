Cochrane RCMP says that a young person was hurt last week while cliff jumping in a natural area outside the community but add that no one should have been there in the first place.

Officials say every year they respond to reports of people jumping off the cliffs in the Tokjarhpabi Nature Reserve, a section of private land behind the Jumping Pound subdivision in Cochrane.

According to the Petty Trespass Act, anyone found in that area is considered trespassing and can be fined $287.

While being in the water and on the immediate shore is not a violation, officials say that both are very difficult to access without trespassing on land owned by the Toki Conservation Society.

Officials say that the area does have signage, but residents continually ignore the messages.

RCMP also says the activity of cliff jumping is highly dangerous as a young person sustained minor injuries after a jump last week.

The Tokjarhpabi Nature Reserve is also classified as an ‘ecologically sensitive area’ by Environment Canada and there are concerns about fires in the area because of the continued illegal activity.

Anyone with information about any suspicious activity or groups in the area is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.