Two AHS employees have lost their jobs over a racial slur that was used in a text message during a seminar for educators at the Kainai First Nation.

According to members of the Blood Tribe, the offensive text was received by one of the participants from an AHS official complaining about being yelled at by someone during the meeting.

When asked who it was, the official responded with a term offensive to indigenous women.

"It's evident that this text was accidentally sent to our KBE employee, not realizing the mistake," said Annette Bruisedhead, deputy superintendent of the Kainai Board of Education, last week.

AHS President and CEO, Dr. Verna Yiu released a statement on Monday saying that the investigation into the allegations was complete and that two employees had been let go as a result.

“The terminations are effective immediately. To respect the privacy of this process and all involved, no further information will be released on the terminations or the terminated employees.”

Yiu went on to say that all AHS employees are expected to follow a Code of Conduct and that ‘building cultural competency and sensitivity’ in AHS employees is a priority.

AHS officials say the terminations are effective immediately.