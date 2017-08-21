Officials with Alberta Health Services say they are still dealing with an outbreak of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, in the southern Alberta zone.

Reports say that most of the cases have been among unimmunized individuals, so experts say it is highly important for residents in the South Zone to be immunized and ensure their children are immunized.

There is also a number of cases appearing in children aged 11 and 12 who are considered to be up to date on their immunizations. Officials are calling those cases ‘breakthrough illness’.

To combat this outbreak, AHS officials are offering a limited-time booster dose of pertussis immunization to children aged 10 to 12 living in or attending school in the South Zone.

The immunization is being offered free of charge.

For information on the outbreak and clinic schedules, you can visit the AHS’ official website.