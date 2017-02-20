An Alberta mom, who recently lost her son, is looking for the public’s help to track down a set of mementos that were stolen from her vehicle while she was in Red Deer.

Elissa Carpenter, formerly a reporter here at CTV Calgary, lost her son Evan a few weeks ago when he suffered a brain aneurysm.

The family was in Red Deer on Sunday and their car was broken into while they were there.

A suitcase, containing Evan’s sneakers, jerseys, guest books from his funeral and a Kindergarten scrapbook were taken.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.