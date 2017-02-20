Alberta mom who lost her son looking for mementos stolen in Red Deer
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 12:18PM MST
Last Updated Monday, February 20, 2017 12:35PM MST
An Alberta mom, who recently lost her son, is looking for the public’s help to track down a set of mementos that were stolen from her vehicle while she was in Red Deer.
Elissa Carpenter, formerly a reporter here at CTV Calgary, lost her son Evan a few weeks ago when he suffered a brain aneurysm.
The family was in Red Deer on Sunday and their car was broken into while they were there.
A suitcase, containing Evan’s sneakers, jerseys, guest books from his funeral and a Kindergarten scrapbook were taken.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.