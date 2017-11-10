The leader of the Alberta Party has stepped down saying that a leadership contest is needed in order to jump-start the organization and raise its profile.

Greg Clark grew up in Calgary and was elected leader in 2013.

“I have made a decision on what I believe is the best path forward for the party and most importantly for the province. We must jump-start the Alberta Party by selling memberships, raising money and raising our profile by debating different visions for the future of our province,” said Clark. “To do that, I must step down as leader to trigger a leadership contest.”

He was elected as the MLA for Calgary-Elbow in 2015 and says he will continue in the role.

“I want you to know I am committed to running in 2019 as MLA in Calgary-Elbow. I will continue to do my work in my constituency and in the Legislature holding the government accountable and proposing better ideas,” he said.

“We thank Greg for the action he has taken to open the doors to the Alberta Party and to invite all Albertans to join us for a conversation about the future of our province. The Alberta Party would not be where it is today without Greg’s leadership and we thank him for having been an outstanding MLA and representative of our Party in the Legislature,” said Party President Pat Cochrane.

He says he wants to spend more time with his family and that he is not making any decisions at this time about running for leader in the future.

A leadership convention could be held as early as February.