Calgary police say that charges are pending against a woman who rolled her vehicle on the city’s busiest highway on Friday morning.

At just after 1:00 a.m., police were called to the scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail near 17 Avenue.

They found a crashed sedan, but the driver fled the scene.

She was arrested a short distance away with the help of the K-9 Unit.

Investigators are continuing to work on the case, but believe she was impaired.