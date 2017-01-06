Alcohol suspected in early morning rollover on Deerfoot Trail
Charges are pending against a woman, believed to have been impaired, in connection with a single vehicle crash on Deerfoot Trail.
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 6:23AM MST
Calgary police say that charges are pending against a woman who rolled her vehicle on the city’s busiest highway on Friday morning.
At just after 1:00 a.m., police were called to the scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail near 17 Avenue.
They found a crashed sedan, but the driver fled the scene.
She was arrested a short distance away with the help of the K-9 Unit.
Investigators are continuing to work on the case, but believe she was impaired.
