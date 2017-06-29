Allegations dismissed regarding Councillor Sutherland’s knife-twist gesture
Sutherland can be seen making a knife-twisting motion while Farrell talks at a land use meeting.
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 7:31PM MDT
Calgary’s integrity commissioner has reviewed the controversial actions of Ward 1 councillor Ward Sutherland that occurred during a public hearing in May and determined the gesture was not directed at a fellow councillor.
On May 8, Sutherland appeared to make a twisting knife gesture followed by a portrayal of back pain as Ward 7 councillor Druh Farrell addressed the room.
A member of city council filed a complaint with the integrity commissioner, calling Sutherland’s actions misogynist. Sutherland did apologize for his gestures during the hearing.
After reviewing footage of the hearing, Allen Sulatyck, the integrity commissioner,
deemed Sutherland’s actions were not directed at Farrell.
On Thursday, Sutherland turned to Twitter to show his support for the decision.
Following the May 8 meeting, Farrell switched seats and continued to sit a distance from Sutherland.
