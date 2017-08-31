Environment Canada has called another special air quality statement for Calgary and southern Alberta because of wildfire smoke blowing back into the region on Thursday.

While it isn’t the worst air quality the city has seen this season, the heat is making the situation a lot worse as you will be able to feel it, smell it and taste it no matter where you are in Calgary.

One of the major causes of the smoke is the Verdant Creek fire, still burning near Banff. That fire has been going since mid-July and officials say it will likely remain burning through to the end of summer.

However, a number of new fires have also started burning in the last few days that are adding to the smoke.

As for temperatures, things have cooled down a bit but are expected to get back up into the high 20s and low 30s this week and next.

According to statistics, Calgary has had 180 hours of smoke-filled skies this season, closing in on the record set back in 1972.

As with any of the air quality warnings this year, Alberta Health Services is reminding residents to remain indoors if they are particularly susceptible to smoke.

They may feel symptoms like increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors and people with respiratory issues are especially at risk.

AHS says if you can taste or smell smoke, you should be careful to monitor your symptoms, consider exercising indoors, stay indoors with the windows closed and, if you drive anywhere, turn the air off and use your vehicle’s recirculation feature.

Environment Canada's special air quality statement encompasses a large area in southern Alberta.

