Calgary honours men who helped get replacement pipe at white hatting ceremony
The two men who helped Calgary get a replacement pipe to help repair the city's ruptured feeder main were honoured over the weekend.
When the pipe broke in June, city officials put out an international call for replacements.
On Sunday, City of Calgary worker Toby Weickert and San Diego County Water Authority worker Martin Coghill both received white hats for their efforts.
"We needed this, and the two of these folks managed to find it. They got approvals that they needed to ship it, they spray-painted on it, 'Good luck Calgary, love the San Diego County water authority,' and here we are today," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.
Weickert was the one who reached out to the San Diego County Water Authority looking for help, and Coghill was the one who wrote "Good luck Calgary" on the large pipe.
"On the way from home I grabbed a can of paint, I thought, 'I'll spray a message for Toby,' and took a picture, sent that to him. Then lo and behold, couple of days later it went viral," he said.
On Sunday, the City of Calgary said no new wire snaps had been detected throughout the weekend.
Calgary remains in Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions.
