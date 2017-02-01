The Calgary Police Service is on the hunt for a 37-year-old Calgary man and the organization is turning to the public for information.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Dale Alexander Morgan in connection with charges of:

  • Criminal harassment
  • Failing to comply with a court order
  • Theft under $5,000

Police describe Morgan as:

  • A mixed-race male (Caucasian and Black)
  • Approximately 168 cm (5’6”) tall
  • Having a slim build
  • Having brown hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information regarding Morgan’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.