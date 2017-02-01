Arrest warrants issued for Calgarian in connection with harassment, theft
Dale Alexander Morgan (Calgary Police Service)
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 1:57PM MST
The Calgary Police Service is on the hunt for a 37-year-old Calgary man and the organization is turning to the public for information.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Dale Alexander Morgan in connection with charges of:
- Criminal harassment
- Failing to comply with a court order
- Theft under $5,000
Police describe Morgan as:
- A mixed-race male (Caucasian and Black)
- Approximately 168 cm (5’6”) tall
- Having a slim build
- Having brown hair and brown eyes
Anyone with information regarding Morgan’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.
