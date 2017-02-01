The Calgary Police Service is on the hunt for a 37-year-old Calgary man and the organization is turning to the public for information.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Dale Alexander Morgan in connection with charges of:

Criminal harassment

Failing to comply with a court order

Theft under $5,000

Police describe Morgan as:

A mixed-race male (Caucasian and Black)

Approximately 168 cm (5’6”) tall

Having a slim build

Having brown hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information regarding Morgan’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.