Bear activity leads to closure of areas of K-Country
A female grizzly bear is shown in a handout photo. (Parks Canada, Steve Michel/The Canadian Press)
Published Sunday, April 16, 2017 12:53PM MDT
Parks wardens have closed down some back country areas in Kananaskis due to the danger posed by grizzly bears.
The Rummel Lake winter campground south of Canmore in Spray Lake Provincial Park has been closed.
Wardens are reminding people that bear season is beginning and anyone considering heading into the back country should be bear aware and take precautions to stay safe.
Some ways to avoid an encounter with bears are:
- Make noise
- Travel in larger groups
- Watch for bear signs like tracks or droppings
- Keep dogs on-leash
- Stay on marked trails
- Carry bear spray