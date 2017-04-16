Parks wardens have closed down some back country areas in Kananaskis due to the danger posed by grizzly bears.

The Rummel Lake winter campground south of Canmore in Spray Lake Provincial Park has been closed.

Wardens are reminding people that bear season is beginning and anyone considering heading into the back country should be bear aware and take precautions to stay safe.

Some ways to avoid an encounter with bears are:

  • Make noise
  • Travel in larger groups
  • Watch for bear signs like tracks or droppings
  • Keep dogs on-leash
  • Stay on marked trails
  • Carry bear spray