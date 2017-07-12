Body found on Highway 22 west of Calgary
Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017 8:11AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 12, 2017 9:36AM MDT
Authorities have blocked off a section of Highway 22 west of the City of Calgary after a body was discovered lying next to the roadway.
Cochrane RCMP says that the body was found near the traffic circle on Highway 22 but haven't released many other details at this time.
Highway 22 between Highway 8 and Highway 1 will be closed for the duration of the investigation.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use Sarcee Trail or Range Road 33 at Calaway Park as alternates.
More to come.
